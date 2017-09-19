The Carry Out 9-19-17: Is Alderman Ed Bus running for attorney general?

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump addressing the UN General Assembly to talk tough about North Korea, Scott Drury announcing he’s dropping his governor bid to run for attorney general (Is Alderman Ed Bus running?), the City of Chicago saying its looking at tiny houses to alleviate homelessness, an earthquake rocking Mexico City, Hurricane Maria bearing down on the Bahamas and Puerto Rico, the Cubs beating the Rays, the Sox losing to the Astros, the Bears waiving receiver Tanner Gentry, the Bulls announcing Doug Collins is returning to the team as a senior adviser, the Blackhawks winning their first preseason game and Colorado police searching for “The Mad Pooper.”

