× The Carry Out 9-18-17: “The Bears special teams were terrible, even though the announcers went out of their way to praise our punter…oh, joy!”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the city of Chicago recording its 500th homicide, Hurricane Maria heading towards the Caribbean and the United States, Toys ‘R’ Us possibly filing for bankruptcy, a new study saying the secret to why your diet won’t work is in your feces, the Emmy Awards ratings being down, the Bears getting blown about by the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Cubs sweeping the Cardinals at Wrigley, the White Sox getting smacked around by the Tigers and Netflix playing spoiler to the “Stranger Things” pop-up restaurant.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio