#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: The reviews are in on the iPhone 8

It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk about the latest reviews on the new iPhone 8, Snapchat making Bill look funny, Amazon Prime connected with Whole Foods, and much more.

