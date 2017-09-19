× Second Field Museum price hike in two years OK’d by park board

DOWNTOWN — Field Museum visitors are going to pay a little more to get in next year.

The Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners approved higher admission fees for the Downtown natural history museum Wednesday.

Adult Chicagoans will pay $18 beginning Jan. 1 to get into the museum at 1400 S. Lake Shore Drive, up from $16 now. Adult nonresidents will pay $24, up from $22.

