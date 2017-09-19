Rich Koz: A major announcement from the world of Svengoolie!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Rich Koz, better known as Svengoolie, and Executive Producer, Jim Roche! Rich has a major announcement: Svengoolie is being made into an action figure! They talk about how this came to be, how people can get their hands on them, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m.