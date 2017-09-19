Little Steven Van Zandt makes a statement with ‘Soulfire’: “This is me as an artist”

The great ‘Little Steven’ Van Zandt joins Dave Hoekstra to discuss getting back in the studio after 18 years for a new solo record, Soulfire. He talks about rediscovering his creative voice after taking time out to focus on acting and touring with the E Street Band, his mission to promote some of the talented 60’s R&B artists that ended up getting overshadowed by The Beatles, the lost art of arranging in pop music, why he decided to get political after first striking out on his own as an artist, and more.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul hit Chicago at the House of Blues on October 8th.