Lady Serial Killers, Luke’s Lobster Opens in Chicago, Dominick Izzo and New Music Monday with Daylight Sinners | Full Show (Sept 18th)

Tonight on Pretty Late (Sept 18th) Comedian Paul Farahvar rides side car as we welcome author, Tori Tefler of the new book, “Lady Killers”. The very popular Maine treat is now coming to Chicago as Luke’s Lobster will open in the city today – Sept 18th in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart – listen in as representative Ben joins Patti on air to discuss the story behind the company. Then, Dominick Izzo who is running for the position of Cook County Sheriff jumps on air to talk about what he stands for and the changes he’ll make for the city. Moving right along…it’s New Music Monday with Daylight Sinners! Tune in and hear the amazing Chicago/Nashville group play three of their soulful-guitar heavy riffs live on air and see them live at the House Of Blues on Sept 21st. And finally, we have another episode of “What’s Paul Eating” where listeners guess what comedian Paul Farahvar is eating for a fabulous prize. All this and more!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

