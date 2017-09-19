Chicago artist you should know: Rich Jones

The tremendous Chicago musician Rich Jones joins Justin to talk about his career, how he started out a bit later than most musicians, where his interest in hip hop comes from, the evolution of his sound, his effort to continue to push boundaries, the pressure of producing art as an independent artist, how his age helps him in the business, his upcoming EP, “Light Work” and his monthly showcase, “All Smiles” at the Tonic Room.

