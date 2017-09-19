Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 09-18-17

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss a British woman that has taken advantage of countless funeral buffets at her church, funeral etiquette, some of the 250 new words that have been added to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon, plus an online-only bonus hour from Noon to 1 p.m