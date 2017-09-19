Allstate Kid of the Week: Radka P.

Radka P. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week!’ Radka just started her senior year at Riverside-Brookfiled high School. She is very active in her Girl Scout troop. As her Gold Project for Girl Scouts, she worked all summer at our school, completely transforming a messy, ignored space into a library for our preschool through first grade students. She cleaned out the area, painted the walls, drew murals (with the help of her family), and got book donations.

She organized the shelves in kid-friendly manner and set up rocking chairs and pillows and stuffed animals. Radka organized a craft project for younger scouts to make bags for our students to borrow books from the library and take them home. It is unbelievable what she accomplished this summer! During the first week of school, she read “The Hungry Caterpillar” to a room full of preschoolers. Radka is a kind, warm, hard-working young woman. She is also a straight-A student. Way to go, Radka!