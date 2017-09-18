Wintrust Business Lunch 9/18/17: Office “Happy Meters”, Rebuilding Tourism, & Living Rent Free

Kicking off the week, Jon Hansen sat in for Steve Bertrand and chatted about the latest in the world of tech with Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis to hear how “happy meters” could be coming to an office near you. Jon then turned his attention to the recent news about the damage from the hurricanes Harvey and Irma and how quickly parts of Florida will be able to rebuild their tourism economy from the expertise of Nicholas Hyrhorczuk, and finally, Randi Shaffer then told Jon the newest way to pay for rent by using social media.