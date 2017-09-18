× What are the hot, new restaurants to try this Fall?

It’s always great when we get another visit from foodie and cocktail connoisseur Audarshia Townsend! Tonight, Audarshia talks about the 10th anniversary of Chicago Gourmet, how this festival has grown over the years, Chicago being a leader in the culinary world, the amount of work that goes into these events and what are the new restaurants that we need to try this Fall.

