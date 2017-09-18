WGN Radio Theater #216: Broadway Is My Beat, The Great Gildersleeve, and Screen Guild Theatre

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 17, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Broadway Is My Beat: Ruth Larson.” Guest Starring Larry Thor; (06-23-52). Next, we have: “The Great Gildersleeve: Gildy’s Goat Horace.” Guest Starring: Hal Peary; (04-26-42). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Screen Guild Theatre: Gildersleeve’s Bad Day” Guest Starring: Hal Peary; (08-13-45)

