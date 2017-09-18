× WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “If Mike Glennon turns the ball over like Jay Cutler used to, he’s just not going to last”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Adam talks about Mike Glennon’s turnovers, the offensive scheme put together by Dowell Loggains, the struggles continuing for Jordan Howard, the injuries that are bringing down the team, the chances that we see Mitchell Trubisky sooner rather than later, the defense having a setback after a good week 1 performance, the penalties that extended drives for the Buccaneers and what we can expect next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

