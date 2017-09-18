Turning Fear Into Health, Wealth, & Happiness with Akshay Nanavati

This week’s guest is Akshay Nanavati, author of the forthcoming book “Fearvana: The Revolutionary Science of How To Turn Fear Into Health, Wealth, & Happiness.” Akshay struggled with drug addiction as a youth, but his life was changed after the movie “Black Hawk Down” inspired him to join the US Marines. After serving in Iraq, and struggling with PTSD as a result, Akshay began to educate himself deeply on the neuroscience behind fear, and developed some very interesting ideas on how fear can be used as a catalyst for many areas of personal growth. Akshay’s high-octane demeanor is contagious, and his enthusiasm for life and his work are highly enviable. I suspect you’ll enjoy this one and learn a lot like I did!

Highlights of this episode include:

—How the movie “Black Hawk Down” inspired Akshay to quit using drugs forever

—His experiences in the US Marines and the PTSD he experienced afterwards

—The differences between post-traumatic stress and post-traumatic stress disorder

—The concept of “Fearvana” and how we can use it to our advantage

—What we can learn through enduring challenging events, and more!