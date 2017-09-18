Top Five@5 (9/18/17): Emmy’s and Trump and Bears, oh my!
The Top Five@5 for Monday, September 18th, 2017:
Today’s Top Five features audio from Bears head coach John Fox defending his quarterback, outrage after a boxing match, Trump being Trump and more!
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!