This Week in Theater: “Trevor the Musical”

This week, Dean talks with the stars of “Trevor: The Musical”, playing now at the Writer’s Theater in Glencoe, IL.

Based on the film of the same name, the musical follows the story of Trevor, a young boy in the process of discovering more about himself and his sexuality while dealing with the pressures of school and a crush on the star jock.

Stars Eli Tokash and Declan Desmond perform “One of These Days” in-studio.

The show runs now through October 8th. For tickets, call 847.242.6000 or visit http://www.writerstheatre.com.