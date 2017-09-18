× There’s something many of you may not know about the legendary Tom Skilling….

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by WGN TV meteorologist, and friend of the show, Tom Skilling! They talk about the nice autumnal weather we are experiencing, the lasting effect of Hurricane Irma, the incoming Hurricane Maria, his early use of a puppet called ‘Albert the Alley Cat’, and much more.

