The Pete McMurray Show Full Podcast 09.17.18: Sanctuary cities, Recipe for Change, “Bar Rescue,” Chicago Bears

Pete McMurray fills in for John Williams today. He celebrates the latest sanctuary city ruling with Mayor Rahm Emanuel, and asks about Amazon’s newest headquarters placement. Then, Chef Bruno Agate tells Pete about his Recipe for Change program, which teaches Cook County jail inmates how to cook. TV Guide Senior Critic Matt Roush joins Pete again to exchange thoughts on the 2017 Emmys. Then, “Bar Rescue” Host Jon Taffer tells Pete why he works toward improving bar establishments on his Spike TV show. Finally, Former Chicago Bears Player Doug Plank gives his insight on the Bears’ current season, which has been frustrating for many.