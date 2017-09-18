The Opening Bell 9/18/17: The Marketing Behind The “Pumpkin Spice” Craze

Film and television has become completely ingrained into our culture, but how do these producers and writers create the next hit show? Steve Grzanich discussed the best way to teach storytelling through film with Trevor Albert (Chairman of The Harold Ramis Film School), and how the thought process can be brought into the business world. Then as the seasons begin to change, Steve and Nicole Ertas (Founder and CEO of Free Range Brands) discussed the major flavor demand of pumpkin spice across the consumer product goods world, ranging from flavored coffee drinks, to pumpkin cereal.