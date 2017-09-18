The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn: What’s next for Pioneer Court?

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn! They talk about the removal of the bizarre Abraham Lincoln and “Every Man” statue from Pioneer Court, Lisa Madigan announcing that she won’t be seeking reelection, Sean Spicer’s appearance at the Emmys last night, and much more.

