The votes are in and we are mostly in agreement that we liked the Emmys last night. Now the Bears game.. that’s another story. What the heck? Thankfully, Dan Hampton was able to break it down for us. Ryan Nobles checks in from the D.C. area fresh off of his 41st birthday. Friends of the show, Cleetus Friedman and Will Geiger stopped by for a visit as well. It’s 80 degrees in September, so we’ll take it!