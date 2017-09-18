× Roe Conn Full Show (9/18/17): AB Stoddard on Trump, OB & Adam Hoge on the Bears, the Equifax Lawsuit and much more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlanes for Monday, September 18th, 2017:

WGN’s very own, Tom Skilling, joins Roe & Anna to give the upcoming forecast and talk about the status of Hurricane Maria. The Bears are now 0-2, Ed O’bradovich & Adam Hoge share their thoughts on what’s going wrong and whether anything can be fixed. Real Clear Politics Associate Editor & Columnist A.B. Stoddard joins the show to talk about President Donald Trump’s first UN meeting. Roe and Anna also get an in-studio visit from Ken Lumb, and attorney for Corboy & Demitro Law Firm, who recently filed a class action lawsuit against Equifax. Don’t miss today’s “Top 5 at 5”!

