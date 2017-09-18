Photo Gallery | The Fashion of Riot Fest 2017

Michael Heidemann of Sound Sessions Podcast adventured on to another year of Chicago’s premiere rock festival, Riot Fest. This year’s festival took over Douglas Park with some of the best live acts in rock and roll music. From mainstage headliners, Queens Of The Stone Age and Nine Inch Nails to classic acts like Jawbreaker and Gwar — Riot Fest succeeded in bringing a large range of people together to show off their unique style and love of music.

