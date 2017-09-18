No Coast Cinema Ep. 15 | Harry Dean Stanton, The Enduring Evil of ‘IT’, Fall Movie Preview

On this episode of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor chat with Kate Knibbs, staff writer for The Ringer, about her piece “The Enduring Evil of ‘IT’“. Knibbs examines the lasting appeal of Stephen King’s horror classic, as well as her own personal experience with the book, the 1990 T.V. miniseries and the new feature film adaptation.

Tom and Conor also pay tribute to one of the most recognizable and uniquely talented character actors of all time, Harry Dean Stanton. They talk about their favorite Stanton roles as well as the importance of character actors in Hollywood.

Finally, Conor walks us through his most anticipated and most dreaded films of the Fall season.

