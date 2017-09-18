Musicians Suzzy and Lucy Wainwright Roche

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the musical mother-daughter duo, Suzzy and Lucy Wainwright Roche. They talk about Suzzy being a founding member of The Roches, making music as a mother-daughter duo, Lucy’s musical pedigree, and more. They also share two beautiful songs, one dedicated to Chicago.

