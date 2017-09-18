Mayor Emanuel on Friday’s sanctuary city ruling and presidential policy: “We should not be communicating a value system that’s anti-democratic”

Posted 3:39 PM, September 18, 2017, by

Mayor Rahm Emanuel

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joins Pete McMurray to talk about the sanctuary city decision ruled against President Trump Friday. The mayor describes how Chicago can benefit undocumented immigrants and keep the administration out of the city’s decisions for its newcomers. He then tells Pete if Chicago will become the home of the highly anticipated second Amazon headquarters.