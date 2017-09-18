Live from Studio 435: The New Zeitgeist

The wonderful Chicago roots duo The New Zeitgeist join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about the type of music they play, the splintering of the folk music genre, how stories shaped the record, honoring the heritage of folk music, working with the great Lloyd Maines, their latest record, “Myths and Mortals and their upcoming appearance at the Folk Alliance Regional Midwest conference. The New Zeitgeist also perform a few songs including”Looking Glass Man,” “The Ghost Trail” and “Desert Rose.”

