Is a repeal of Obamacare imminent?

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy join Justin to debate the top political stories making news this past week including the GOP possibly taking one more shot at repealing Obamacare, Donald Trump re-tweeting a Hillary Clinton meme and two new reports about Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort and the possibility he could be indicted in relation to the ongoing investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio