“Elton Jim” ponders the need for a $1000 Apple iPhone X, and talks Emmys with “Emmy”

In this 70th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano wonders if the new Apple iPod X is really worth $1000, and if people really need a new phone every year — or is it just a high-priced status symbol for most. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti discuss the 2017 Emmy Awards, and hope programs like “Big Little Lies,” “Better Call Saul,” and others take home TV’s biggest prize.