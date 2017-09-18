City Club of Chicago: Rep. Cheri Bustos

September 18, 2017

Hon. Cheri Bustos – United States Representative – State of Illinois, 17th District

Hon. Cheri Bustos

Cheri Bustos considers it an honor to represent the hardworking families of Illinois’ 17th Congressional District which includes Western, Central and Northern Illinois.

Now in her third term, Cheri has focused on job creation, strengthening our economy and building a stronger middle class. She has been a relentless advocate for veterans and for working women and families, and she has worked with Democrats and Republicans on common-sense solutions to cut government waste, fraud and abuse so we can strengthen Medicare and expand Social Security.

Cheri is a leader in the “Make It in America” plan to create more good-paying jobs in our community and has led an effort to ensure American flags purchased with federal dollars are 100% made in America. She thinks that all of our kids deserve the opportunity to reach their full potential, that’s why she’s worked to invest in our schools, make college more accessible and affordable, and fought to improve workforce development programs. With a focus on launching the next industrial revolution in Illinois, Cheri successfully worked to bring the first-of-its-kind Digital Manufacturing Labs to our state. These public-private partnership hubs, which connect entrepreneurs and innovators with businesses, educators and government, have the potential to create thousands of jobs across the state.

As a Member of the House Agriculture Committee, she worked across the aisle to pass the first long-term Farm Bill in years. Through her service on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Cheri also worked to pass the first long-term highway bill in a decade so we can get Illinoisans back to work rebuilding our roads, bridges, rail lines, airports and waterways.

After the 2016 elections, Cheri was elected by her colleagues to serve in leadership as the Co-Chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. As the only Midwesterner elected to Democratic House Leadership, she is working to ensure that the House Democrats’ agenda connects with rural and working-class Americans. In 2015, Cheri accepted a leadership post as a Senior Whip, where she uses her position to fight for policies that will advance American manufacturing, ensure women’s economic security and grow our middle-class.