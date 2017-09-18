Broadway musical director Abdul Hamid Royal: “Chicago is one of the great theater cities of the world”

Musical director Abdul Hamid Royal joins Justin to discuss the Court Theatre‘s production of the musical “Five Guys Named Moe.” Abdul Hamid Royal talks about the revival of the Broadway hit, what it’s like for him to revisit this production after being a part of the original Broadway run, why it is important to put Louis Jourdan’s music to the stage, what he brings to “Five Guys Named Moe” that is uniquely American, how a live band is the backbone for the musical production, what he looks for when he takes on a new project and what Chicago means to him as a theater town.

