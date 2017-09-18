Associated Bank Market Outlook: 9/18/17
On September 18th, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for September
- The US Treasury Department reports on international money flows for July
- The US Commerce Department reports on August housing starts tomorrow and releases the current account trade deficit
- Federal Reserve policy makers begins a two day meeting to set interest rates later this week
- FedEx reports earnings tomorrow