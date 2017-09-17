WGN Radio Theater #215: Crime Classics, Our Miss Brooks, and Dragnet

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on September 16, 2017. First classic episode of the night is: “Crime Classics: The Incredible History of John Shepard” (02-03-54). Next, we have: “Our Miss Brooks: Cleanup, Paint up, Fixup.” Guest Starring: Eve Arden; (03-05-50). For our final episode of the night, we have: “Dragnet: The Big Whiff.” Guest Starring: Jack Webb; (06-05-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre