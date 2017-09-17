Vietnam Veterans: Town Hall Meeting on Agent Orange and Its Effects

Vietnam Veterans and Families of Vietnam Veterans: On Saturday, September 23, 1017 from 1pm-5pm at the Irish American Heritage Center (4626 N. Knox Avenue, Chicago IL) attend a Town Hall Meeting on Agent Orange. National experts on Agent Orange from the Vietnam Veterans of America to discuss heath issues and impacts on your health and your family. No reservations needed. FREE to attend. FREE parking. Handicap accessible. For more info, visit VVA Chapter @242 Chicago on Facebook.