Artists Tony Fitzpatrick & Kirk Kerndl are “Local Boys Done Good” at the Park Art Center

Paulina Jimenez, director of the Park Art Center in Villa Park, alongside artists Tony Fitzpatrick and Kirk Kerndl join Rick in the studio to talk about their upcoming art show “Local Boys Done Good” at the center. Tony and Kirk talk about why they started making art and how important nature is to their individual processes, and Paulina talks about why she chose to bring both of their art – distinctly different as it is – together in one show. Then, Tony’s son Max joined in to talk about the podcast him and his dad have together, The Max & Tony Show. Be sure to check out the exhibit September 22nd through October 8th!