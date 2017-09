Dave Schwan and Dave Plier talk about the creation of the US Post Office in 1789, President Lincoln’s Emancipation in 1862, Henry Ford announces the 8 hour-5 day workweek, the Chicago Blackhawks are formed, the White Sox clinch the AL Pennant in 1959, the Kennedy-Nixon Debate in Chicago, ‘The Munsters’ premieres and the Cubs clinch.

