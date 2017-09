× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/17/17) Quick Hit: “This was just a train wreck from the beginning”

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give their opening thoughts as the Bears fall 29-7 to the Buccaneers in Mike Glennon’s turnover-laden return to Tampa. John Fox’s squad falls to 0-2 as they prepare to host the Steelers next Sunday.