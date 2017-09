× Radio Icon John Records Landecker on Radio Hall of Fame Induction, Second Edition of ‘‘Records is Truly My Middle Name’, Actress-Director Amy Landecker on 4th Season Premiere of ‘Transparent’

Chicago radio icon John Records Landecker is joined by his daughter, actor-director Amy Landecker, to talk about John’s upcoming induction into the Radio Hall of Fame and the 4th season premiere of Amy’s Emmy and Golden Globe award winning series ‘Transparent’.

