OTL #570: Chicagoland Youth Football, The Secret History of Master Plan, Local restaurants closing in 2017

Mike Stephen talks with Geoff Meyer, President of The Chicagoland Youth Football League, about where youth football stands in a CTE-aware world, visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the influential 80’s House musicians Master Plan in another installment of the Secret History of Chicago Music, and chats with Chicagoist Food Editor, Anthony Todd, about the wave of restaurant closings this year in Chicago. The crew also waxes poetic about free chips and salsa in local taquerias. This week’s local music is provided by Fletcher Rockwell. (And don’t forget to take our listener survey!!)

