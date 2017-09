× Mike Rowe: Unemployment and the Skills Gap, New Series ‘Returning the Favor’

TV personality and jobs advocate Mike Rowe joins Dave to talk about the recent unemployment numbers and the skills gap in America, as well as his newest series ‘Returning the Favor’.

