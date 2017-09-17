Photographer and Author Larry Broutman’s “Chicago Monumental”

Larry Broutman joined Rick in the studio to talk about his amazing new book, “Chicago Monumental,” and the route he took to make such a book. He talked about his shift from being an engineer to photographic wildlife, landscape and Chicago sights, and then tells Rick how he manages to pull off such breath-taking photos. He also talks about why it’s important and empowering to him to support Chicago Lighthouse and the Lurie Children’s Hospital. Buy your copy of the book here!