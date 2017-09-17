Hoge and Jahns, Episode 113: Bears-Buccaneers Postgame Show

The Bears struggled in their second game, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-7 Sunday afternoon. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the game and give their thoughts live from Raymond James Stadium. They play postgame audio from from quarterback Mike Glennon. Hoge and Jahns discuss Glennon’s play and when Bears fans may see Mitchell Trubisky make his debut. They also update the injury list which is getting pretty lengthy after just two games. Listen below!

