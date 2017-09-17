After Hours with Rick Kogan: Tony Fitzpatrick, Kirk Kerndl & Paulina Jimenez from the Park Art Center & Author Larry Broutman
This evening on the program, Paulina Jimenez, director of the Park Art Center in Villa Park, alongside artists Tony Fitzpatrick and Kirk Kerndl join Rick in the studio to talk about their upcoming art show “Local Boys Done Good” at the center. Then, Larry Broutman joined Rick in the studio to talk about his amazing new book, “Chicago Monumental,” and the route he took to make such a book.