Creating A Cozy Autumn Atmosphere and The Largest Leadership Program For Youth

Posted 3:23 PM, September 17, 2017, by , Updated at 03:29PM, September 17, 2017

Hannah Stanley covers the Frank Fontana show to talk about Autumn décor. (David Miranda)

Interior Designer Rae Duncan 
Incorporating fall colors and  Extending the outdoor season.
People wanting to enjoy the outdoors longer: A fire pit is a must.

Lieutenant Colonel Brian Gerber 
The U.S. Army has over 150 career options: Some of the careers available in the Army include doctor or nurse, attorney, engineer, pilot, astronaut, Olympic athlete, counterintelligence, vehicle mechanic, musician, and chaplain.
Cadet Nguyen & Recruiting Operation Officer Joey Miner 
J.R.O.T.C is one of the largest leadership program for youth in the nation.

 

Related stories