Creating A Cozy Autumn Atmosphere and The Largest Leadership Program For Youth
Interior Designer Rae Duncan
Incorporating fall colors and Extending the outdoor season.
People wanting to enjoy the outdoors longer: A fire pit is a must.
Lieutenant Colonel Brian Gerber
The U.S. Army has over 150 career options: Some of the careers available in the Army include doctor or nurse, attorney, engineer, pilot, astronaut, Olympic athlete, counterintelligence, vehicle mechanic, musician, and chaplain.
Cadet Nguyen & Recruiting Operation Officer Joey Miner
J.R.O.T.C is one of the largest leadership program for youth in the nation.