Brian Noonan Show 9/17/17: Luke’s Lobsters and how to have a successful marriage

Brian welcomes Ben Conniff from Luke’s Lobster to talk about the grand opening of their new location in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart, and relationship expert Dr. Eli Finkel discusses how to have a successful and fulfilling marriage.

To kick off the show, Brian gets an update on the wedding preparation of his producer, Cody Gough, who just attended a Pre-Cana class and survived with his relationship in-tact. Brian and Cody swap Pre-Cana stories, and then Brian tells a tale of a recent celebrity brush that left him bemused.

Ben Conniff from Luke’s Lobster then joins Brian in-studio to discuss the grand opening of their newest location in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart. Not only does he bring some delicious samples for Brian and the crew to try, but also he explains some of the background of his business and of the lobster industry in general, including fair trade and sustainability.

Then, Dr. Eli Finkel, a professor at Northwestern University with appointments in the psychology department and the Kellogg School of Management, joins Brian in-studio to discuss his new book, The All-or-Nothing Marriage. He explains the surprising findings of some of his research surrounding marriage and relationships over the last several years and provides some insights for couples looking to find success in their relationships.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to answer questions from listeners via call or text.

Producer’s note: Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, also recently interviewed Dr. Eli Finkel on the Curiosity Podcast. Check it out to hear what Dr. Finkel had to say about online dating, 21st century relationships, and more!

