Former Second City actor returns to perform in Chicago

Actor and comedian David Koechner, best known for his work in Anchorman, The Office, Superior Donuts and Twin Peaks, returns to the Chicago suburbs to perform in Arlington Heights tonight. Koechner joins Matt Bubala live from a Los Angeles comedy club to talk about work ethic, his favorite type of performances and how he got involved with the Twin Peaks series. For ticket information on tonight’s show, visit at the Metropolis Performing Arts Center website.