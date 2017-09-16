× The Mr. Fix It Show with Lou Manfredini 9/16/2017: Live from the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival

The “Mr. Fix-It Show” with Lou Manfredini broadcasts live from the Blackhawks Training Camp Festival (9/16). With today’s broadcast, Lou is joined by Lindsey Smithwick and Sam Panayotovich. Previous Blackhawk’s players, Hall of Famer Tony Esposito and Denis Savard join Lou to talk about their experiences as NHL players. WGN Radio Blackhawks beat writer and host of the Blackhawks Crazy Podcast also joins in on the fun. And as always, Lou provides great advice for homeowners.

Listen to the full podcast here: