The Beat Full Show (9/16/17): The case for the Bears in Tampa

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat live from Ryan Field in Evanston ahead of Northwestern’s tilt with Bowling Green. They discuss what could go right for the Bears against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium and how important shutting down the TE’s will be; Dave Eanet joins the show from his namesake booth and breaks down how the Wildcats can bounce back from a week two disappointment at Duke; Adam Hoge wonders if Mike Glennon may have gotten a raw deal during his tenure in Tampa, and more.