The Beat Full Show (9/16/17): The case for the Bears in Tampa

Posted 6:41 PM, September 16, 2017, by , Updated at 06:40PM, September 16, 2017

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 27: Tight end Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers catches a pass over free safety Adrian Amos #38 of the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff McBride/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***Cameron Brate;Adrian Amos

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat live from Ryan Field in Evanston ahead of Northwestern’s tilt with Bowling Green.  They discuss what could go right for the Bears against the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium and how important shutting down the TE’s will be; Dave Eanet joins the show from his namesake booth and breaks down how the Wildcats can bounce back from a week two disappointment at Duke; Adam Hoge wonders if Mike Glennon may have gotten a raw deal during his tenure in Tampa, and more.