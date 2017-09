Rutledge Wood joins Dane “On The Road” to preview the kick off the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Playoffs. Hear as the NBC star shares how he helps fills fans in on the fly during race broadcasts, and how much he enjoys experiencing the sites, sounds, flavors and tracks of NASCAR along the way! Rutledge Wood grew up in a food family and listen as he talk about his new show coming up on Food Network and great friends in common with Guy Fieri.